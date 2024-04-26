Resident Evil Creator Originally Planned to Leave Tango Gameworks 8 Years Before Doing So - News

Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami in a recent interview with Japanese YouTube channel Byking and reported by Automaton revealed why he left Tango Gameworks and formed new studio Kamuy.

Mikami had originally planned to leave Tango Gameworks eight years before doing so, but he felt responsible to continue working on ongoing games prolonged his stay.

"I had only been CEO for 6 months," said Mikami. "I think a lot of people were under the impression that I was the representative, but I was very close to a rank-and-file employee. I had 'blank producer' attached to my name, but I wasn’t an executive or anything of the sort.

He stated the goal with his new studio, Kamuy, is to create an environment that allows young game creators to have more opportunities to gain experience with shorter development cycles. He has also been wanting to work on more unique and smaller-scale games, which led him to forming Kamuy.

The second reason he left was to break free from the survival horror game genre that he is best known for.

Mikami founded Tango Gameworks in 2010, which is the studio behind The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush, and ended up leaving the studio in 2023. Before Tango he worked at Capcom as the director on the first Resident Evil title, the GameCube remake, Resident Evil 4, and more.

