Xbox Revenue Jumps 51% Year-on-Year, Hardware Revenue Falls 31%

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which ended up March 31, 2024.

Xbox gaming revenue increased by 51 percent year-on-year to $5.45 billion. This includes "55 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." This is better than Microsoft's expectations, which forecasted revenue to grow in the low 40s percent, with 45 points of impact from Activision Blizzard.

Xbox content & services revenue increased 62 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This includes "61 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." Once again, this is better than the low to mid 50s percent forecast.

Xbox hardware revenue fell 31 percent compared to a year ago. This is inline with expectations, which was to see a decline year-on-year.

Overall, Microsoft reported for the quarter GAAP revenue was up 17 percent year-over-year to $61.86 billion and net income was up 20 percent to $21.94 billion.

