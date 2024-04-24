PlayStation Store May Savings Discounts Games Up to 75% Off - News

/ 759 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Store May Savings promotion discounts select games up to 75 percent off.

Hundreds of games have been discounted in the May Savings promotion until Wednesday, May 8.

Here are some key games discounted in the May Savings promotion (May differ by region):

Monster Hunter Rise - $9.99 (75% off)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - $15.99 (60% off)

Hi-Fi Rush - $20.99 (30% off)

Final Fantasy XVI - $34.99 (50% off)

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)

The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)

Check out the PlayStation Store May Savings deals here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles