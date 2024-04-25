People Can Fly Cancels Project Dagger - News

Developer People Can Fly has informed investors it has decided to discontinue development Project Dagger, which was a new action-adventure IP that has been in development for several years.

The game was set to be published by Take-Two, however, the agreement between the two companies ended in September 2022.

The game was cancelled due to a "re-analysis of the development plans for projects implemented by the caption group of PCF Group and introducing changes to these plans in connection with unsatisfactory results of the evaluation of the scope and commercial potential of the Project after redefining the direction of the game's development."

People Can Fly was the developer for Painkiller, Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment, and Outriders.

