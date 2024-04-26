Switch 2 to Reportedly Have Magnetic Joy-Cons - News

/ 938 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

A new report from Spanish website Vandal has potentially revealed new details on the Nintendo Switch 2. The site spoke with accessory manufacturers who have been able to touch the new console.

The successor to the Switch will reportedly have Joy-Cons similar to the Switch, however, the website claims the Joy-Cons will connect to the screen using magnetic strips. This does mean the current Joy-Cons are unlikely to work on the new console.

The report does state the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will be able to work on the Switch 2.

Vandal reports the accessory manufacturers said the Switch 2 is ready for launch, however, Nintendo is waiting to have a stronger lineup of games for launch and it won't launch until 2025.

Previous reports stated the Switch 2 won't launch until March 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles