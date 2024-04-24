BIT.TRIP RERUNNER Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Choice Provisions have told Gematsu BIT.TRIP RERUNNER is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Choice Provisions: where nostalgia meets innovation in rhythm gaming.

Experience the best of both worlds with Choice Provisions’ latest release, BIT.TRIP RERUNNER. As a veteran independent video game company with over 15 years of industry expertise, we’re proud to present a revamped version of our beloved BIT.TRIP RUNNER. RERUNNER pays homage to the original while introducing a fresh art style, innovative gameplay mechanics, and an expansive level editor. Bask in the nostalgia of the past as you embrace the excitement of the present.

Key Features

Experience over 150 captivating levels, each with increasing challenges.

Immerse yourself in a modernized visual style, breathing new life into the game.

Enjoy a fully remixed soundtrack, elevating your gaming experience to new heights.

Embrace the classic RUNNER gameplay that made the original a hit.

RUNNER gameplay that made the original a hit. New gameplay mechanics inspired by the original BIT.TRIP games.

BIT.TRIP games. Unleash your own creativity with the Runner-maker tool, creating and sharing your own levels.

Explore a historical gallery, uncovering gaming artifacts from the archives.

Accessible to all players, with a wide range of features for ease of use.

RUNNER MAKER

BIT.TRIP RERUNNER‘s RUNNER MAKER empowers players to create and share custom levels. Craft challenging and imaginative levels using the innovative editor, adjusting obstacles, and shaping beat-driven gameplay. Share your creations with the gaming community, inspiring fellow players to take on your challenges and explore the limitless creativity within the game. Embrace the role of a level designer and let your imagination run wild in this rhythm gaming adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles