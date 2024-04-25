Gears of War Actor Might Have Teased Gears 6 Will be Announced in June - News

JD Fenix actor Liam McIntyre responding to a fan on Twitter appears to have teased Gears of War 6 will be announced at the annual Xbox showcase in June.

The last mainline entry in the Gears of War franchise, Gears 5, released for the Xbox One and PC in September 2019, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Spoiler warning for Gears 5 below!

Towards the end of Gears 5 the player had to choose whether to save JD Fenix or Del Walker, which meant the other one was killed and there were two different endings.

McIntyre was asked if the JD Fenyx death was the canon ending and he responded by saying, "I have no idea. I think @GearsofWar tells us all in June. :)"

I have no idea. I think @GearsofWar tells us all in June. :) https://t.co/jNxqbyTZMi — liam (@Liam_J_McIntyre) April 24, 2024

