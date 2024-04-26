Alien: Rogue Incursion Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 3 - News

Survios has announced single-player action horror VR game, Alien: Rogue Incursion, for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 3. It will launch this Holiday.

This brand-new single-player, action horror virtual reality game features an original story that fully surrounds players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this technically advanced, and frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

