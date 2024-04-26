Witch on the Holy Night Ships Over 200,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Aniplex and developer TYPE-MOON announced Witch on the Holy Night has shipped over 200,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 150,000 units shipped in July 2023.

Witch on the Holy Night released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in December 2022, and for PC via Steam in December 2023.

Read details on the game below:

TYPE-MOON, known for the popular game app Fate/Grand Order and the epic visual novel Tsukihime, is releasing the visual novel Witch on the Holy Night, first released for PC in 2012, on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Experience a young adult tale, set in the vibrant and bustling 1980s, that follows an innocent young man and two young “witches.”

Updates added since the PC version include the fully voiced characters that fans have long awaited, as well as visuals remastered in full HD, bringing the experience to life with unparalleled image quality.

Various new visual elements not only imbue battle scenes with tension, but also breathe life into the characters’ everyday activities, with motions that bring a sense of animation and make the text even more deeply immersive.

Story

Two witches dwell within a mansion atop a hill.

It is the late 1980s, the twilight years of a vibrant and bustling era. A boy arrives in the city only to encounter two witches living in the present day.

The boy leads a normal life. One of the girls is proud and dignified. The other lives hidden away, as if in slumber.

Three stars in parallel orbit, fated never to meet. The story of how these three completely different characters come to live under one roof will soon be revealed…

First released in 2012 for PC, Witch on the Holy Night returns after 10 years, further refined with fully voiced characters and a full high-definition visual remaster.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

