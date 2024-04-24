Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble Trailer Details Multiplayer Battle Modes - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sega has released a new trailer and information for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble that details the multiplayer battle modes.

View the trailer below:

Read the details below:

Grab your favorite bunch and Let the Rumble Begin! Experience online rumbles with up to 16 competitors in 5 game modes as you take aim to become Top Banana!

Use an assortment of dazzling items to take out your opponents: from bats, missiles, and ice lasers to devastating black holes that suck up all players who dare roll in its path.

Mix it up by adding in optional bots to the competition! Split-screen local multiplayer supported.

Game modes include:

Race – It’s a race to the finishline! Exciting powerups await to keep players on their toes.

Goal Rush – Roll through as many goals as you can to gain points and outscore the opposing team In this team-based mode.

Ba-Boom! – Pass the bomb to your opponents and roll far away before time runs out! Keep your paws intact to earn points.

Banana Hunt – Collect as many bananas as you can before time runs out. A monkeys dream come true!

Robot Smash – Destroy the bots! Two teams compete to eliminate as many robots and pile up as many points as they can before time runs out.

