S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets 'Not a Paradise' Trailer - News

posted 7 hours ago

Developer GSC Game World has released a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl called "Not a Paradise."

"This clip contains both cutscenes and location overview, giving a glimpse of in-game story and atmosphere," said the developer. "It’s also the first time you can have a taste of the Ukrainian voice-over—the one to be available alongside the English one for everyone to enjoy."

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a brand-new entry in the legendary series, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

The unique combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back. With unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, freedom of choices, and the thickest atmosphere of a deadly adventure, it’s going to be the ultimate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience.

Welcome to The Zone—an area of exclusion around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Full of radiation, mutants, and anomalies, it keeps drawing adventurers from beyond the perimeter.

Bounty hunters dwell deep into the Zone, driven by its treasures and mysteries. These people are known as stalkers.

Are you ready to become one of them?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on September 5.

