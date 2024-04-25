Fallout 4 Free Next-Gen Update is Now Available - News

Bethesda Game Studios announced the free next-generation update for Fallout 4 is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The free update for the game adds Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements and fixes, up to 60 frames per second and increased resolutions.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will also get a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes.

PC players have also gotten a free update that makes fixes to the Creation Kit, updates a variety of quests, adds ultra-widescreen support, and more.

Read details on the update below:

FALLOUT 4 UPGRADES ARE COMING TO NEXT-GEN CONSOLES

To download the update on a next-generation console, you must own Fallout 4 for that device.

We are also releasing a free Fallout 4 update for PC players! Experience Fallout 4 on your next-generation PC with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates.

Players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability, mods and bug fixes. For Japanese and Chinese language players on PC, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods.

Alongside this exciting update, Fallout 4 will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store.

Fallout 4 will also be Steam Deck verified.

EVEN MORE CONTENT!

There's even more content in the Fallout 4 updates, including the following free Creation Club items!

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, “Echoes of the Past,” can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?

Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, we are including the following previously released Creation Club content:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Ever thought a piggy bank would make a great weapon in a pinch? This weapon pack includes a variety of unconventional objects that have been transformed into deadly weapons, such as: a baseball launcher, a nail gun and a piggy bank.

Halloween Workshop

Leftover from an ill-fated Halloween party, thrown by the New England Technocrat Society, these 38 new Halloween decorations include witches, cauldrons, ghouls and more! Decorate for Halloween or make your settlements spooky all year round!

