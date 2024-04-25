That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developers ZOC and Monkeycraft have announced action RPG, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on August 8.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience a slice of the Jura Tempest Federation life with friends.

Spin a new tale of the Jura Tempest Federation together with all your favorite characters from the animated series!

Enjoy the daily life in Tempest with laughter and tears as Rimuru and his friends work together to solve residents’ problems and make the country a better place.

Action-Packed Battles With Exhilarating Combo Attacks

Players can enjoy thrilling action battles that combine flashy special moves and powerful combos.

Through leveling up bonds with friends, Rimuru will learn Special Attacks, and even have allies join in to back up Rimiru’s attack.

Finish off formidable enemies that are coming to destroy Tempest with Special Skills animated in retro 8-bit style!

Experience Stories From The Anime, As Well As All-New Adventures

Relive the original story from the encounter with the Kijin to the battle against the Kingdom of Falmuth!

In addition, there are two brand new adventures from the original author for fans to enjoy!

Exciting City Building

As players progress through the story and meet new allies, their community will grow from a small village to a great nation.

Build a wide variety of buildings to take advantage of the Tempest Resonance which strengthens residents as you create more structures in your village!

