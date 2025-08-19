Gamescom Opening Night Live Overview - Announcements, Reveals, Trailers, and More - Article

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase was held today, and it featured dozens of announcements, reveals, trailers, and more.

Some of the games presented during the showcase included Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yotei, Lords of the Fallen II, The Outer Worlds 2, Silent Hill f, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Ninja Gaiden 4, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase below:

