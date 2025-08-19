Gamescom Opening Night Live Overview - Announcements, Reveals, Trailers, and More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,447 Views
The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase was held today, and it featured dozens of announcements, reveals, trailers, and more.
Some of the games presented during the showcase included Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yotei, Lords of the Fallen II, The Outer Worlds 2, Silent Hill f, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Ninja Gaiden 4, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase below:
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui Announced for Consoles and PC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launches November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Ghost of Yotei Free Legends DLC to Launch in 2026
- World of Warcraft: Midnight Launches in 2026, Cinematic and Gameplay Trailer Released
- Resident Evil Requiem Gets Gamescom Trailer
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launches in 2026 for Switch 2
- Lords of the Fallen II Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Launches in 2026
- The Outer Worlds 2 Trailer Showcases the Companions
- Silent Hill f Story Trailer Released
- Ninja Gaiden 4 Story Trailer Released
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition Launches for PS5 on November 4
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Launches October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Announced for PC
- Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy XIV Crossover Announced
- Fallout TV Series Season 2 Premieres December 17
- Europa Universalis V Launches November 4 for PC
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Anime Sekiro: No Defeat Announced
- Soulslike Valor Mortis Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Absolum Launches October 9 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
- PEAK Sales Top 10 Million Units
- Nightdive Announces Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster
- Fast-Paced Train Platformer Denshattack! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Bubsy 4D Announced for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
the He-Man brawler looks pretty damn good. I'd love to see them take on Transformers (80's style) or a Thundercats game in the same vein.
Black Myth Zhong Kui is still at least another 5-7y away. Very interesting decision to reveal the game when they themselves are claiming they got “nothing more than an empty folder.”