2026 Europe Sales Comparison Charts Through April - Switch 2 vs PS5 vs Xbox Series vs Switch - Sales

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Here we see data representing the sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four platforms still on the market (Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 1) over comparable periods for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2023 - (January 2023 to April 2023)

2024 - (January 2024 to April 2024)

2025 - (January 2025 to April 2025)

2026 - (January 2026 to April 2026)

"Year to date" sales for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2026 versus 2025 and 2026 versus 2024 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2

0.94 million units sold year-to-date

Nintendo Switch 1

0.14 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 259,016 units (-65.5%)

Sony

PlayStation 5

0.77 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 349,157 units (-31.2%)

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S

0.09 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 115,827 units (-55.1%)

Note: VGChartz 2026, 2025, and 2023 estimates through March includes 17 weeks, while 2024 estimates includes 18 weeks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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