Ghost of Yotei Free Legends DLC to Launch in 2026 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have announced Ghost of Yotei will be getting free DLC called Legends in 2026.

The Legends DLC is a cooperative multiplayer mode that features "a fantastical, supernatural setting in contrast to the grounded world of Ghost of Yotei."

View a new trailer of Ghost of Yotei below:

Read Details on the Legends DLC below:

Legends is our cooperative multiplayer mode featuring a fantastical, supernatural setting in contrast to the grounded world of Ghost of Yotei. And just like Ghost of Tsushima Legends, Ghost of Yōtei Legends will be free DLC for all Ghost of Yotei owners.

Ghost of Yotei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches. This time around, you’ll play as one of four character classes and try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, plus a variety of new enemies that fight alongside them.

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

