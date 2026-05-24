Unreal Engine 6 Announced, Rocket League Showcased - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 799 Views
Unreal Engine 6 has officially been announced during the Rocket League Championship Series 2026: Paris Major, which showcased a "new era" of the free-to-play vehicular soccer game, Rocket League, running on the engine.
Rocket League developer Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games in May 2019 and the game running on Unreal Engine 6 features improved visuals.
This is the first tease and announcement for the successor to Unreal Engine 5, which has been available since 2020. Epic Games and Psyonix have not revealed any details on Unreal Engine 6 and what the advantages are over Unreal Engine 5.
View Rocket League running on Unreal Engine 6 below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Does UE5 even work correctly?
It really doesn't, and the fact people think this engine is good continues to baffle me. Those pretty screenshots they see in isolation compared to actual gameplay keeps fooling them I guess.
Wow, Unreal Engine 5 has been a piece of shit for 6 years. What is greater than a piece of shit?
Curiously it's still a popular engine, and no one's risen to create a better competitor. I wonder why? Perhaps it's just pretty good, all things considered, even with its flaws.
Popularity does not equal quality, that's an appeal to majority fallacy. Halo Campaign Evolved and Life is Strange Reunion both have basic stability issues, just as random examples.
If you want 'competitor' engines, look at Source 2, still in its infancy, but looks comparable and runs just as well. People only default to UE5 because it's institutionalized and the de-facto engine outside of proprietary ones (although I could then point to the RE engine, which looks fantastic and has no such problems with performance).
I expect no real improvements from UE6, except worse performance and only ever looking 'pretty' in screenshots.