Unreal Engine 6 Announced, Rocket League Showcased - News

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Unreal Engine 6 has officially been announced during the Rocket League Championship Series 2026: Paris Major, which showcased a "new era" of the free-to-play vehicular soccer game, Rocket League, running on the engine.

Rocket League developer Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games in May 2019 and the game running on Unreal Engine 6 features improved visuals.

This is the first tease and announcement for the successor to Unreal Engine 5, which has been available since 2020. Epic Games and Psyonix have not revealed any details on Unreal Engine 6 and what the advantages are over Unreal Engine 5.

View Rocket League running on Unreal Engine 6 below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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