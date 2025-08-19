Black Myth: Zhong Kui Announced for Consoles and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Game Science announced the next entry in the action RPG Black Myth series, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, for "mainstream console platforms" and PC.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read an FAQ on the game below:

Why announce Black Myth: Zhong Kui now?

Because it is our tradition to report our progress to players on every August 20—and this year is no exception.

However, with the project being little more than an empty folder at this stage, there’s hardly any game footage we could share. To keep all hands focused on development, we decided to deliver a CG short to let everyone know that a new project has kicked off.

Why Zhong Kui now? Why not a Black Myth: Wukong sequel first?

Thanks to the unwavering support from our players, the first Black Myth title has landed safely. Upon completing the journey with the Destined One, we now aspire to take a tentative first step-to build more distinct game experiences, to challenge ourselves with bolder features, and to bring fresh ideas to our world and narrative design.

Zhong Kui came as a natural choice born of that aspiration and other contributing factors. We are confident that, in this new project, we can make refreshing changes, create new things, while taking a hard look at our past flaws and regrets. And to all friends who love Black Myth: Wukong: the westward journey won’t end here.

As the second title in the Black Myth series, how does Black Myth: Zhong Kui compare to Black Myth: Wukong? What’s similar, and what’s different?

Judging by the name, Black Myth: Zhong Kui shares the same foundation of ancient Chinese myth and folklore. In terms of genre, it will remain a standard single-player ARPG, following the same business model as before.

However you won’t be playing a monkey role this time. That said, we’re still exploring and experimenting with the concrete differences between Wukong and Zhong Kui. So take it easy-let us impress ourselves first before we serve it to you.

Is there a rough release date for Black Myth: Zhong Kui?

Well, to be honest-even Yocar himself has absolutely no idea. Please stay tuned for updates via our official website and our official accounts on YouTube, X, Facebook and other platforms.

Just a warm reminder: starting today, our username across all platforms will change from Black Myth: Wukong to Black Myth. All future official news relevant to Black Myth titles will be posted via the Black Myth accounts-one-time subscription, no further action needed.

On what platforms will Black Myth: Zhong Kui launch?

PC and all mainstream console platforms. Final information will be confirmed prior to release.

Could you share more on the story and gameplay of Black Myth: Zhong Kui?

Hard to say for now… looks like we’re not even done with the outline yet.

The dev team, on the other hand, is absolutely fired up-itching to tell new stories well and add new fun to the game, all the while making sure Wukong players feel right at home-and catching them off guard in the best way (sweating-grin intensifies).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

