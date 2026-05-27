Valve Increases Price of Steam Deck to $789 and $949 - News

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by, posted 4 hours ago

Valve announced it has increased the price of the Steam Deck OLED "due to rising memory and storage costs."

"Steam Deck itself hasn't changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole," said Valve. "We’ll keep you updated if anything changes."

The 512GB model has increased from $549 to $789, while the 1TB model increased from $649 to $949. Valve Certified Refurbished Steam Decks are available at lower prices here.

Here is the complete list of new prices (inclusive of VAT where applicable):

Steam Deck OLED 512GB: Now $789 USD; CAD 1,129; EUR 779; GBP 649; AUD 1,199; PLN 3,279

Now $789 USD; CAD 1,129; EUR 779; GBP 649; AUD 1,199; PLN 3,279 Steam Deck OLED 1TB: Now $949 USD; CAD 1,349; EUR 919; GBP 779; AUD 1,429; PLN 3,879

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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