Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Announced for PC - News

/ 499 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer King Art Games have announced Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to the real-time strategy series’ roots with deeply satisfying strategy gameplay. Take command of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions, including the Adeptus Mechanicus in their series debut! Fight through over 70 epic campaign missions, as well as the replayable Last Stand, Skirmish, and multiplayer modes.

Command Four Unique Playable Factions

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000‘s endless, brutal warfare.

Fight Through Over 70 Epic Campaign Missions

Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV‘s epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

Classic Dawn of War Gameplay Returns

The series returns to its roots with classic Dawn of War gameplay and a combat system designed to bring Warhammer 40,000‘s bloodthirsty combat to life like never before. Grow your force, build your base of operations specialize your squads, and savor an expanded Sync Kill system that delivers an unprecedented degree of melee combat detail.

Endless Ways to Wage War

Enjoy an endlessly replayable collection of game modes, including the return of fan-favorite Last Stand! Fight highly-configurable AI battles in Skirmish, or take on the world in 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 multiplayer. Wherever you’re waging war, use the Painter tool to stamp your own unique personality on your fighting forces, as well as the option to use existing factions from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles