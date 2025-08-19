Absolum Launches October 9 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Dotemu and developers Guard Crush Games and Supamonks announced Absolum will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 9.

Absolum‘s release date trailer debuts Brome, a Mowlaï (humanoid frog) born with magical prowess. Brome travels by levitation, using his staff for melee combos, ranged and AoE spellcasting, and, of course, hoverboard-style gliding. Marred by witnessing the devastation and enslavement of his people, Brome is torn between his species’ spiritual education and succumbing to rage from the injustice he’s witnessed—but he now leaves a life of fear and hiding behind, joining Absolum‘s playable cast in all-new gameplay.

With branching pathways to explore, quests to discover, intriguing characters to encounter and a deep variety of challenging bosses in store, Absolum‘s gripping fantasy tale unravels a compelling adventure channeling the spirit of classic brawlers like Golden Axe and Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara. Unlock items, quests and permanent warrior upgrades while exploring Absolum‘s world through runs steeped in variety, excitement and challenge in a design that maximizes approachability and replayability.

Absolum features an engaging narrative with themes of foiling an unbridled, dictatorial power and cheating Death itself. In the world of Talamh, a cataclysmic event caused by magic prompts the Sun King Azra to conquer all lands and sources of magic through brutal warfare, slaughtering any wizard unwilling to serve him. Talamh’s hope now lies with a defiant band of rebels aided by a mysterious, mythical mentor known as Uchawi and the similarly powerful Root Sisters, who together oppose Azra’s pursuit of total power by wielding an ancient, forbidden magic. These mythical forces empower our rebels with astonishing magic as they stoke a resistance, fight Azra’s iron grip on Talamh and discover the secret behind Azra’s ever-growing dominion.

Absolum introduces an engrossing universe and cast co-created with the masterful talent of animation studio Supamonks (Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars). Absolum blends arcade-like melee combat with spells, counters, upgradable abilities and uniquely powerful playable fighters, hosting a grand, high-stakes quest across an array of hand-crafted stages.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

