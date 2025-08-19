Fast-Paced Train Platformer Denshattack! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Undercoders have announced Denshattack! for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch in spring 2026.

Flip, trick and grind your train in a fast-paced, off-the-rails ride through a colorful Japanese dystopia. Outmatch rival gangs, wreck a shady megacorp, and take back the tracks with nothing but skill, speed, and style.

Hop aboard your custom gravity-defying train and embark on a hectic quest to defeat the sinister Miraido corporation, alongside a vibrant pack of outcasts.

Pull Off Stylish Tricks

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through Japan’s biggest cities, as well as a world of meadows, volcanoes and oceans. Rack up points and chase that sweet high score as you flip, trick and stick the landing in your customizable ride.

Build Your Reputation

Face off against a lineup of reimagined Japanese trains, gain the respect of an underground network of gangs and rebels, and turn rivals to allies as you master your skills. Journey from naive beginner to seasoned pro as you strive to race the fastest train in existence and become a legendary Denshattacker!

Battle Bizarre Bosses

From mecha magical girls to moving castles, and mechanical worms to a Denshattacker army—face a flurry of madcap bosses that get wilder and wilder the further you get. Use what you’ve learned to stop them in their tracks.

Discover a Transformed Japan

Travel from the countryside of Kyushu through the metropolises of Osaka, Tokyo and more, now sealed under domes by Miraido. Venture across Japan to the snowfields of Hokkaido… and beyond! Each new region holds fresh challenges to beat and rules to break.

