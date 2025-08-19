John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive announced the first-person shooter, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store in early 2026.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth’s core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. However, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done… Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he’s hired…

The Toxic Commandos

Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet.

So if you’re the kind of person who likes:

Buddy-movie vibes and the over-the-top humor, action, and horror of classic 80s cinema, inspired by the legendary John Carpenter.

action, and horror of classic 80s cinema, inspired by the legendary John Carpenter. Teaming up with friends to face down hordes of monsters who want to eat your face.

An explosive cocktail of visceral first-person shooter action and apocalyptic environments.

first-person shooter action and apocalyptic environments. Upgrading your skills and testing new abilities against increasingly hardcore challenges.

Saving the planet against impossible odds.

Then now’s your time to go commando!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles