Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Launches October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 414 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 21.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fight your way through a modern-day Seattle on the brink of an open war as an elder Vampire. Meet the power-players, ally yourself and decide who will rule and what the city will become.

A three-front siege on Seattle, a power vacuum in the vampire court and an awakened elder at odds with the voice in their head, realized by BAFTA award winning studio, The Chinese Room.

You are the Monster

Blood sustains you and powers your vampiric Disciplines. You’ll stalk and feed on the city’s population by night. Use your supernatural powers or raw persuasion on civilians and lure them into deep, dark alleys to sate your Hunger. Beware of breaking the Masquerade though: do not reveal what you are or you risk reprisals—at first from law enforcement and then, well, remember you are not all that goes bump in this night.

Explore visceral, immersive combat rewarding entirely different playstyles and approaches based on your choice of vampire clan. Will you wade into the fray with supernatural fists, harangue from afar or rebalance your odds by thinning the herd like the apex predator you are? Clan choice supports these playstyles and more.

A World of Darkness

Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society or rail against it. Experience Seattle—a city full of alluring, dangerous characters and factions, not to mention the mortals at stake in the clash of powers beyond their knowing. In this sequel to the cult classic, your choices, plots and schemes will determine the balance of power and what becomes of the city and its people.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles