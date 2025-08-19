Ninja Gaiden 4 Story Trailer Released - News

/ 400 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Team Ninja and PlatinumGames have released the story trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4.

View the story trailer below:

Ninja Gaiden 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC on October 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles