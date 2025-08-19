Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition Launches for PS5 on November 4 - News

/ 452 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment announced Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 4.

The game is currently available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For the first time ever, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition will come to PlayStation 5 on November 4, 2025! Winner of 2021 Best Simulation / Strategy Game at The Game Awards, this flagship title of the legendary Age of Empires franchise delivers the ultimate real-time strategy experience, now optimized for controller.

Immerse yourself in 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance across four epic campaigns and 35 missions. Choose from 10 diverse civilizations and battle across unique maps and biomes.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition marks a bold new era of strategy—built for PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles