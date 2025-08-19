Nightdive Announces Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster - News

Nightdive Studios has announced a remaster of the 1997 Wild West first-person shooter by LucasArts, Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store. It will launch on November 20.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the team that brought you Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster comes the return of the 1997 western first-person shooter classic, Outlaws!

Saddle up and ride back into the Wild West with the gunslinging ex-Marshal, James Anderson, and face off against the good, the bad, and the even worse this side of the Mississippi as you work to uncover a twisted plot of greed and corruption. With your trusty six-shooting .45 Revolver, Scoped .44 Rifle, 10-Gauge Shotgun, and good ol’ Sawed-Off 12-Gauge Shotgun, you’ll be packin’ plenty of firepower to take out all manner of outlaw varmints.

Outlaws + Handful of Missions features high-resolution, uncompressed cutscenes and updated visuals for weapons, characters, and enemies, all fully recreated from archived art and stylized to match the original look with full color palettes. Outlaws + Handful of Missions also offers cross-play multiplayer with game modes including Deathmatch, Team Play, Capture the Flag, and Kill The Fool With The Chicken!

It’s payback time.

Features:

Engaging first-person ground combat featuring five weapon types.

Up to 4K resolution / 120 frames per second visuals.

Modern gamepad support adds a new weapon wheel, rumble, and motion/gyro controls.

26 Achievements to unlock!

A Vault filled with a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes gold nuggets.

