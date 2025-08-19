Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy XIV Crossover Announced - News

Capcom and Square Enix have announced a crossover between Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy XIV.

Both games will receive content based on the other title. The crossover will start in September and continue through October.

The Chocobo and Cactuar from Final Fantasy will be featured in Monster Hunter Wilds in the Free Title Update 3. More details will be released at a later date.

In order to play the Monster Hunter Wilds content in Final Fantasy XIV players need to have completed the Dawntrail quest in the main game and reach level 100.

View the trailer of the collaboration below:

