Soulslike Valor Mortis Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Lyrical Games and developer One More Level have announced first-person Soulslike game, Valor Mortis, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

"With Valor Mortis, we wanted to try something new and original—a darker experience, while still offering players a true challenge," said One More Level CEO Szymon Bryla. "After Ghostrunner, we knew we had the foundation to create an FPP title, but this time in a Soulslike genre.

"At the same time, we wanted to stay true to what we do best – making demanding games for hardcore players, set in an engaging, expansive world, while showing that the studio has grown since our previous projects. Valor Mortis is a fresh, new and original take on the Soulslike genre that we can’t wait for players to get their hands on."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You served Napoleon. You died for Napoleon. You have risen for Napoleon.

You are William, a soldier of the Grande Armée brought back from a battlefield grave. But the Europe you awaken to is not the one you sacrificed for. A mysterious plague now sweeps the continent, and you have been reborn with its corrupting power pulsing through your veins.

Harness Corrupted Power

Each death is a chance to grow stronger. Master a combat system of parries, dashes, and visceral finishers across a variety of weapons. Channel your power to enhance attacks and unlock new supernatural abilities to inflict upon your enemies.

Secrets Litter the Battlefield

Navigate a 19th-century alternate history where the costs of endless war have corrupted the landscape. Use your newfound mobility to outmaneuver the plague-ridden abominations of Napoleon’s Eternal Guard and uncover environmental secrets that may increase your chances of survival.

Uncover a Horrid Conspiracy

Witness a compelling story where historical figures and realities intertwine with elements of horror and the supernatural. Explore beyond the dark corners of the world to discover the truth behind the plague and your unholy resurrection.

