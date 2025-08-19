World of Warcraft: Midnight Launches in 2026, Cinematic and Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion will launch in 2026 and released a cinematic trailer and gameplay reveal trailer for the expansion.

Prepare to embark on an epic journey in World of Warcraft: Midnight. Explore new and reimagined zones, unlock a new race, and master thrilling new systems.

World of Warcraft: Midnight - A New Chapter Unfolds

In Midnight, players will embark on an epic journey through the second chapter of the Worldsoul Saga as the Void threatens our world. Xal'atath, the Harbinger poses our greatest threat as she grasps for more power and unleashes chaos in her wake with the invasion of Azeroth.

Arriving over the glittering elven kingdom of Quel'thalas, the looming Voidstorm threatens to extinguish all light and cover the world in darkness. Players will level up to 90 and explore four new and reimagined zones to uncover the heart of Xal'atath's machinations while seeking out new allies among the light and shadows alike.

New Zones to Explore

Venture into new zones filled with mystery and danger. These zones are designed to challenge players with unique environments and storylines that tie into the overarching narrative of the Midnight expansion.

Eversong Woods: Explore the reimagined Eversong Woods, a radiant forest of lyrical enchantment in the kingdom of Quel'Thalas. This majestic and awe-inspiring region combines autumnal and spring-like elements, offering a unique blend of vibrant colors and serene beauty. As you journey through Eversong Woods, you'll encounter the newly rebuilt Silvermoon City, a testament to the resilience and grandeur of the blood elves. The zone is filled with mystery and danger, as you uncover the heart of Xal'atath's schemes and seek out new allies among the light and shadows alike.

Zul'Aman: Explore the reimagined Amani troll capital of Zul'Aman, a vibrant jungle where ancient stone ruins are draped in moss and sunlight. Colorful banners and waterfalls highlight the resurgent Amani trolls' stronghold, which has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, modernizing its visual aesthetics and supporting flight with Skyriding. Lush foliage, exotic flowers, and ceremonial altars evoke the grandeur and mystery at the heart of this storied zone. As you journey through Zul'Aman, you'll encounter the formidable Amani trolls, who have rebuilt their capital with the aid of the Zandalari, and work to thwart their plans while uncovering the secrets of the Amani trolls' resurgence.

Harandar: Explore the new and mysterious zone of Harandar. This bioluminescent primordial jungle sits at the confluence of the world trees' great roots. As you journey through Harandar, you'll encounter the enigmatic Haranir. Prove yourself to gain their trust and unlock them as a new allied race. The zone is filled with challenges and mysteries, as you work to uncover the secrets of the Haranir and their connection to the goddess Shul'ka.

Voidstorm: Explore the tempestuous Voidstorm, a zone shrouded in darkness and cosmic predation. This mysterious world, formed by the Void, is filled with tempestuous gorges and towering pylons of stabilizing metals and cosmic crystals. As you journey through Voidstorm, you'll encounter the Voidscar Arena and the Nexus-Point Xenas, where the strong prey on the weak. The zone is filled with challenges and mysteries, as you work to uncover the secrets of the Void and thwart the machinations of Xal'atath.

New Race: Unlock the Power of the Haranir

Players will have the opportunity to create and play as the Haranir, a new allied race deeply rooted in Azeroth’s history. By earning their trust, you can unlock the Haranir and enjoy a fresh gameplay experience. Play Horde or Alliance as a Druid, Warrior, Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Mage, Warlock, Monk, or Shaman.

Haranir are an enigmatic and reclusive people who dwell in the bioluminescent primordial jungle of Harandar. Their culture is shaped by the deep places of the world, with homes and tools crafted from roots, glowing mushrooms, and living bark and stone. The Haranir's unique connection to the earth is reflected in their use of bioluminescence, which illuminates their armor, weapons, and skin markings with a soft, eerie glow.

Housing Feature: Create Your Dream Home in Azeroth

Build, decorate, and personalize your home in Azeroth with the new Housing feature. Players can earn their own house and plot of land, move into a neighborhood with other players or even their guild, and collect a variety of items to decorate and modify their house. Complete themed Endeavors in your Neighborhoods, adding a unique touch to your home. Decor rewards can be gained through a multitude of gameplay options, whether it’s a specific jade-inlaid bookshelf from a quest in Pandaria or something crafted through professions. The options at hand are near limitless.

To help you create the perfect living space, the Housing feature offers a variety of tools for customization with the option to design in either Basic or Advanced Modes. You’ll also be able to collect a variety of home décor, dye select items, resize them, and place them anywhere in your home.

With these tools at your disposal, you can create a home that reflects your unique style and achievements in Azeroth. Whether you're looking to make the cover of the Gadgetzan Times or design a space that strikes fear into the hearts of your visitors, the Housing feature offers endless possibilities for customization Learn more in our previously published articles:

Play Cat-and-Mouse with the Prey System

The Prey system introduces an exciting new layer of gameplay where players can track powerful targets throughout Azeroth. You’ll choose between three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare, each presenting unique challenges and rewards. As you hunt your target, be prepared, as they will also be hunting you. Successfully corner and defeat your prey to earn valuable rewards and progress through the system. The Prey system adds a thrilling cat-and-mouse dynamic to the game, encouraging players to engage with elite foes and take on contracts for higher risks and greater rewards.

New Devourer Specialization for Demon Hunters

Unlock the new third specialization for Demon Hunters, the Devourer, which harnesses the Void with unique ranged abilities ripped from your enemies. Engage foes from a distance, utilizing soul-harvesting techniques to fuel devastating Void abilities. Summon a Void Scythe for powerful attacks, including ranged strikes, cone slams, and melee spin attacks. This new specialization offers a fresh playstyle, expanding the role and capabilities of Demon Hunters in combat. In Midnight, you’ll also be able to join the fray for the first time as a Void Elf Demon Hunter.

Face New Raids, Dungeons, and Delves

Players face thrilling challenges against nine bosses split across in three epic raid encounters designed to test your skills and teamwork as you unravel the deepest secrets of Xal'atath. Each raid offers unique environments, formidable bosses, and engaging mechanics that will keep players on the edge of their seats.

The Voidspire: Ascend a towering structure filled with formidable foes and cosmic horrors, leading to a showdown with Dominus-Lord Averzian and Salhadaar in this six-boss raid.

The Dreamrift: Step into the permeable veil between primordial dreams and brutal reality in this single boss raid encounter. Join the Shul'ka in their hunt of an undreamt god that never should have been and put down half-birthed abominations that lash out against existence itself.

March on Quel'Danas: The story reaches a thrilling climax as the united armies of the elven tribes march on the iconic Sunwell Plateau.

The expansion also introduces eight new dungeons, each with unique environments and storylines.

Windrunner Spire

Magister’s Terrace

Murder Row

Den of Nalorakk

Maisara Caverns

Blinding Vale

Nexus-Point Xenas

Voidscar Arena

Undertake new challenges in Delves with a new companion at your side—the legendary blood elf rogue Valeera Sanguinar.

The Shadow Enclave

Collegiate Calamity

Parhelion Plaza

The Darkway

Twilight Crypts

Atal’Aman

The Grudge Pit

The Gulf of Memory

Sunkiller Sanctum

Shadowguard Point

Torment’s Rise (Nemesis Delve)

New PvP Battleground: Slayer’s Rise

Engage in epic 40 vs. 40 battles in the new Slayer’s Rise battleground, set in the Voidstorm. This battleground features a push-pull dynamic along the Path of Predation, with side objectives to keep the action moving. Players will need to strategize and work together to conquer bases and ultimately defeat the rival faction's Domanaar, making Slayer’s Rise a thrilling and strategic addition to the PvP experience.

Updated New and Returning Player Experiences

Enjoy a streamlined leveling experience focused on big characters and epic stories. The updated experience ensures that new and returning players are ready for Midnight, with gameplay and narrative adjustments made to Exile’s Reach and the Dragonflight Expansion to improve approachability.

Features:

New Zones: Venture into new zones filled with mystery and danger.

Discover Harandar and recruit the Haranir, a new playable race, by completing their story-driven quests.

Discover Harandar and recruit the Haranir, a new playable race, by completing their story-driven quests. Housing: Build, decorate, and personalize your home in Azeroth while completing themed Endeavors in your Neighborhood.

Engage in the Prey system—track powerful targets throughout Azeroth and beyond, but beware: your prey can strike back at any moment.

Engage in the Prey system—track powerful targets throughout Azeroth and beyond, but beware: your prey can strike back at any moment. New Specialization: Unlock the Devourer specialization for Demon Hunters, harnessing the Void with unique ranged abilities ripped from your enemies.

Challenge yourself in eight new dungeons and face nine formidable bosses across three raids as you unravel Xal'atath's deepest secrets.

Challenge yourself in eight new dungeons and face nine formidable bosses across three raids as you unravel Xal'atath's deepest secrets. Updated New and Returning Player Experience: Enjoy a streamlined leveling experience focused on big characters and epic stories, ensuring new and returning players are ready for Midnight.

Engage in epic 40 vs. 40 battles in the new Slayer's Rise battleground, set in the Domanaar-themed Voidstorm.

Engage in epic 40 vs. 40 battles in the new Slayer’s Rise battleground, set in the Domanaar-themed Voidstorm. And More!

