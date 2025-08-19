The Outer Worlds 2 Trailer Showcases the Companions - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment have released a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 that features the companions.

What good is being a commander if you don't have a crew? Meet the companions who will be joining you on your journey through the Arcadia colony as you look into what is happening with the rifts in space time that are somewhere between a moderate and immediate threat to the universe, or dealing with any of the factions who are vying for control of the colony. Or, you know, ignore the money that went into making this asset to teach you who they are, and go all lone wolf. The choice is yours.

The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much newness!

The Outer Worlds 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 29.

