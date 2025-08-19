Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Anime Sekiro: No Defeat Announced - News

/ 598 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Kadokawa Corporation, Crunchyroll, Qzil.la, and ARCH have announced an anime based on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime called Sekiro: No Defeat.

The anime will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, except in Japan, China, Korea, Russian, and Belarus.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," said director Kenichi Kutsuna. "In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production. The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

Crunchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira added, "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a game known for its precision and intensity, and those qualities carry through beautifully in this adaptation. We’re excited to bring Sekiro: No Defeat to fans around the world, and honored to work alongside Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH to expand this iconic story through the medium of anime."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the anime below:

Japan is fractured into many independent nations entangled in ceaseless war. At the center lies Ashina, a land of sacred earth and ancient mystery. Two decades after Sword Saint Isshin Ashina reclaimed the region in a brutal coup, a new threat emerges from within: The Interior Ministry. Desperate to protect his homeland, Isshin’s grandson Genichiro turns to forbidden powers. The only hope lies in a kidnapped boy — the Divine Heir—and his silent protector: a loyal shinobi known only as Sekiro.

This is the story of a lord and his retainer — and their quest to restore balance to a nation on the edge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles