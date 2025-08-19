Lords of the Fallen II Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Launches in 2026 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks announced dark fantasy action RPG, Lords of the Fallen II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lords of the Fallen II is a dark fantasy action RPG where brutal, Soulslike combat meets a world splitting at its core. Battle against the darkness in an epic adventure across a shattered kingdom. One world. Two realms. No mercy.

