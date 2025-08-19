Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launches in 2026 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2026.

The launch trailer for The Order of the Giants DLC was also released, which can be viewed below:

Read details on the The Order of the Giants DLC and the Switch 2 version below:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the award-winning cinematic adventure from MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live that it will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

This news was released alongside the all-new gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, which debuted at the event. In this story downloadable content launching on September 4 for existing platforms, players will dive beneath the bustling city of Rome as Indiana Jones to uncover the dark secrets of the Nephilim Order—facing dangerous cultists, intricate puzzles, and whatever else lurks in the shadows.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants takes place during the events of the main game, when a young priest sends Indy on a perilous journey to find a mysterious artifact—and uncovers the secrets of the labyrinth-like Cloaca Maxima, the dark Cult of Mithras, and the myth of an enormous beast along the way. From foreboding crypts to the ancient River Tiber, players will visit stunning new locations throughout the city to the tune of a brand-new soundtrack as the adventure unfolds.

Players who purchased the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade, Collector’s Edition or Collector’s Bundle of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on currently available platforms will have access to the new content when it launches on September 4, 2025. The downloadable content will also be available for purchase separately (base game required to play).

