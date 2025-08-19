Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launches November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net on November 14.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending Black Ops ever.

The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare. David Mason leads an elite JSOC team on a covert mission to the sprawling Mediterranean city of Avalon. While there, they discover a sophisticated plot that won’t just plunge the world into chaos, it will pull them into their own haunting pasts.

Squad up or go solo in an innovative Co-Op Campaign that redefines the Black Ops experience. Take on high-stakes challenges across a wide spectrum of environments, from the neon-lit rooftops of Japan to the Mediterranean coast, and even into the deepest corners of the human psyche.

Multiplayer explodes out of the gate with 16 electrifying six-versus-six maps and two 20-versus-20 maps at launch. From futuristic Tokyo vistas to the frozen, unforgiving wilds of Alaska, every environment is brimming with danger and opportunity. Master a cutting-edge arsenal and outmaneuver your enemies with an evolved Omnimovement system.

In Treyarch’s legendary Round-Based Zombies mode, the nightmare begins where reality ends. Trapped in the heart of the Dark Aether, the crew is thrust into a vast, ever-shifting hellscape. This isn’t just survival. It’s a descent into madness.

