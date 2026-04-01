The Game Awards 2026 - Winners, Announcements, Trailers, More (April Fools Article) - ArticleMark Nielsen , posted 4 days ago / 2,141 Views
Time sure flies when you’re having fun and that was most certainly true for 2026. It feels like it was just early Spring the other day and yet here we are in December, looking back at the year, and what a year for gaming it's been. Yesterday’s The Game Awards - hosted this time on the international space station - bears witness to that fact, with its unbelievable lineup of winners and announcements. Let’s take a look.
The Winners
The Game Awards is, at its heart, at least 30% an award show, so let’s start there by taking a look at which lucky games took home the Olympic gold of gaming this year in their respective categories (including some new exciting ones!):
Game of the Year
- Balan Wonderworld 2
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Bubsy 4D
- Crimson Dessert
- Deltarune Chapter 5
- Mario Tennis Fever
Best Narrative
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Fable
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Disco Elysium 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Mario Tennis Fever
Best Family Game
- Super Mario Galaxy 2.5
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Kirby and the Forgotten Sequel
- Resident Evil VII Switch 2 Edition
- Gex 4: Rescaled
Most Anticipated Game
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- *All other upcoming games refused to attend this category*
Player’s Voice
- Resident Evil Requiem (2026)
- Pokémon Pokopia (2026)
- Mario Tennis Fever (2026)
- Deltarune Chapter 5 (2026)
- Genshin Impact (2017)
Best Health Bar Design on the Left Side of the Screen
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Thrice
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Sauros
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Gex 4: Rescaled
- Mario Tennis Fever
Best Expansion/DLC
- Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Part 7
- Crimson Dessert: Second Serving
- Pokémon Pokopia: Survival of the Fittest
- Dino-Sauros
- Super Mario Galaxy 2.6
- Mario Tennis Fever: Fever Dreams with Tennis
Best Sports Game
- Mario Tennis Fever
- *All other games (sports or otherwise) refused to attend this category*
Best The Game Awards Category
- Best Health Bar Design on the Left Side of the Screen
- Game of the Year
- Best Adaptation
- Best Esports Coach
- Best Mobile Game
- Best The Game Awards Category
What a year! Congratulations to all of the winners; now let’s take a look at a few of the other headlines and announcements from yesterday’s show:
Geoff Keighley & Hideo Kojima Record Two Hour Podcast Live on Stage
One of the more fascinating and comprehensive segments of yesterday’s show was when Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima sat down halfway through to record a podcast together live on stage, and all remaining awards were put on hold. Though there was some initial uproar, this dynamic duo didn't fail to entertain, although most viewers would have liked to have heard more from Kojima, who merely nodded sagely through 95% of the podcast while Geoff raved about his games. When he did speak, however, he assured us many times that he doesn’t know what OD is, but that it will be groundbreaking.
Sega Announces the Game Gear 2
This year’s Game Awards contained many surprises, but one thing that caught absolutely no one by surprise was the long-rumoured announcement of the Sega Game Gear 2. With a 20% larger screen than the original and the announced price tag of “5 dollars less than the Switch 2”, it’s expected to be a big hit when it releases next year in early April. Nintendo is in for some steep competition.
The Elders Scrolls VII Announced
Perhaps the show's most unexpected but no less exciting reveal was that the upcoming The Elder Scrolls VI is getting a sequel aptly named The Elder Scrolls VII. There are simply no words to describe how ecstatic Elder Scrolls fans must feel to now have not just one but two mainline Elder Scrolls games to look forward to... eventually. You did it again Todd. It just works.
That’s it for the really big headlines from this year’s show. Check out links to the remaining news and announcements below:
- Scalebound Announced for Xbox and Sega Game Gear
- The Last of Us Part III Announced for PS6 (PS6 Not Yet Announced)
- Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed to the Day After Next Game Awards
- EA Sports FC 2028 Announced
- Gabe Newell Goes Onto Stage Then Changes His Mind
- Scalebound Cancelled
- Geoff Keighley Announced The Game Awards 2027
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Balan Wonderworld 2! What a turnaround for the series! I was skeptical when I heard it was going to be a crossover with Twin Peaks, but it clearly paid off.
Haha! This was a fun little read. Mario Tennis in best Narrative nominations, Best life bar to the left and Elder scrolls VII announcement all cracked me up.
Most Anticipated Game
Grand Theft Auto VI
All other upcoming games refused to attend this category
You know... i see more credibility and truth in this than in Vgchartz "actual" mostanticipated game.