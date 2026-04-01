The Game Awards 2026 - Winners, Announcements, Trailers, More (April Fools Article) - Article

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Time sure flies when you’re having fun and that was most certainly true for 2026. It feels like it was just early Spring the other day and yet here we are in December, looking back at the year, and what a year for gaming it's been. Yesterday’s The Game Awards - hosted this time on the international space station - bears witness to that fact, with its unbelievable lineup of winners and announcements. Let’s take a look.

The Winners

The Game Awards is, at its heart, at least 30% an award show, so let’s start there by taking a look at which lucky games took home the Olympic gold of gaming this year in their respective categories (including some new exciting ones!):

Game of the Year

Balan Wonderworld 2

Resident Evil Requiem

Bubsy 4D

Crimson Dessert

Deltarune Chapter 5

Mario Tennis Fever

Best Narrative

Resident Evil Requiem

Fable

Marvel’s Wolverine

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Disco Elysium 2: Electric Boogaloo

Mario Tennis Fever

Best Family Game

Super Mario Galaxy 2.5

Pokémon Pokopia

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Kirby and the Forgotten Sequel

Resident Evil VII Switch 2 Edition

Gex 4: Rescaled

Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto VI

*All other upcoming games refused to attend this category*

Player’s Voice

Resident Evil Requiem (2026)

Pokémon Pokopia (2026)

Mario Tennis Fever (2026)

Deltarune Chapter 5 (2026)

Genshin Impact (2017)

Best Health Bar Design on the Left Side of the Screen

Sekiro: Shadows Die Thrice

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Sauros

Phantom Blade Zero

Gex 4: Rescaled

Mario Tennis Fever

Best Expansion/DLC

Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Part 7

Crimson Dessert: Second Serving

Pokémon Pokopia: Survival of the Fittest

Dino-Sauros

Super Mario Galaxy 2.6

Mario Tennis Fever: Fever Dreams with Tennis

Best Sports Game

Mario Tennis Fever

*All other games (sports or otherwise) refused to attend this category*

Best The Game Awards Category

Best Health Bar Design on the Left Side of the Screen

Game of the Year

Best Adaptation

Best Esports Coach

Best Mobile Game

Best The Game Awards Category

What a year! Congratulations to all of the winners; now let’s take a look at a few of the other headlines and announcements from yesterday’s show:

Geoff Keighley & Hideo Kojima Record Two Hour Podcast Live on Stage

One of the more fascinating and comprehensive segments of yesterday’s show was when Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima sat down halfway through to record a podcast together live on stage, and all remaining awards were put on hold. Though there was some initial uproar, this dynamic duo didn't fail to entertain, although most viewers would have liked to have heard more from Kojima, who merely nodded sagely through 95% of the podcast while Geoff raved about his games. When he did speak, however, he assured us many times that he doesn’t know what OD is, but that it will be groundbreaking.

Sega Announces the Game Gear 2

This year’s Game Awards contained many surprises, but one thing that caught absolutely no one by surprise was the long-rumoured announcement of the Sega Game Gear 2. With a 20% larger screen than the original and the announced price tag of “5 dollars less than the Switch 2”, it’s expected to be a big hit when it releases next year in early April. Nintendo is in for some steep competition.

The Elders Scrolls VII Announced

Perhaps the show's most unexpected but no less exciting reveal was that the upcoming The Elder Scrolls VI is getting a sequel aptly named The Elder Scrolls VII. There are simply no words to describe how ecstatic Elder Scrolls fans must feel to now have not just one but two mainline Elder Scrolls games to look forward to... eventually. You did it again Todd. It just works.

That’s it for the really big headlines from this year’s show. Check out links to the remaining news and announcements below:

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