PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2026 Announced - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for May 2026. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, June 2.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Grounded Fully Yoked Edition for PS5 and PS4, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 for PS5 and PS4 (not available in Korea), and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for PS5.

"EA Sports FC26 Monthly Game Extension: EA Sports FC 26 (part of PS Plus May Monthly Games lineup) will remain available as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game through June 16. Also available in-game from June 4, The World’s Game update introduces a brand-new international tournament mode with 48 national teams and new authentic stadiums to play in. Take on international-themed Manager Live Challenges and step into Player Career with new international ICONs and Heroes," said Sony.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025), including The Final Shape expansion, will also be joining the June 2026 Game Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. the full lineup of games will be announced in June.

PlayStation Days of Play returns tomorrow, May 27. It will includes discounts on PlayStation games and accessories, new content for PlayStation Plus, special PlayStation Tournaments and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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