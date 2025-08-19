Fallout TV Series Season 2 Premieres December 17 - News

Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of the Fallout TV series will premiere on December 17.

View the teaser trailer for season 2 below:

Read details on the TV show bnelow:

Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above.

