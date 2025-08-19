Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games have announced Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a brand-new open world action adventure video game that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor.

