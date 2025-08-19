Resident Evil Requiem Gets Gamescom Trailer - News

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

View the trailer below:

Resident Evil Requiem will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

