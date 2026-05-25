LEGO Batman, Forza Horizon 6, and Yoshi Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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by, posted 8 hours ago

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 23, 2026.

Xbox exclusive, Forza Horizon 6, debuted in second place. The last Xbox exclusive to debut in the top five on these charts was Starfield due to the majority of Xbox software sales being digital as the Xbox Series S is digital only and the Xbox Series X has a digital only SKU.

Nintendo's Yoshi and the Mysterious Book debuted in third place.

Resident Evil Requiem remained in fourth place, Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the charts in fifth place, and Pokémon Pokopia remained in sixth place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream fell six spots to seventh place and Mario Kart World dropped one spot to eighth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 remained in ninth place and Monster Hunter Wild rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - NEW Forza Horizon 6 - NEW Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Hogwarts Legacy Pokémon Pokopia Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Mario Kart World Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Monster Hunter Wild

Previous week - Week 20, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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