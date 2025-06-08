Xbox Games Showcase Overview - Xbox Handhelds, Black Ops 7, Final Fantasy, Persona 4 Revival, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 592 Views
Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 (and Grounded 2) Direct earlier today.
The showcase and Direct came in at around two hours long. The Main Xbox Games Showcase came in around one hour and 10 minutes long, while the The Outer Worlds 2(and Grounded 2) Direct was around 45 minutes long.
Some of the highlights included the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds - the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, The Outer Worlds 2, Grounded 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Persona 4 Revival, Clockwork Revolution, Ninja Gaiden 4, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 (and Grounded 2) Direct below:
- ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Officially Announced
- Xbox to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in 2026 With 'Fable, Next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day' and Classic Franchise
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass
- The Outer Worlds 2 Launches October 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed Xbox Series X|S in Winter 2025
- Final Fantasy XVI Now Available on Xbox Series X|S
- Grounded 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass
- Ninja Gaiden 4 Launches October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Clockwork Revolution Gets New Trailer and Details
- Persona 4 Revival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- High On Life 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Officially Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Gears of War: Reloaded Multiplayer Beta Kicks Off June 13
- Double Fine Announces Keeper for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass
- Super Meat Boy 3D Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass
- The Blood of Dawnwalker Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- There Are No Ghosts at the Grand Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Fighting Game Invincible VS Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Beast of Reincarnation Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants DLC Announced
- Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game Aphelion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Action-Adventure Game At Fate's End Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass
