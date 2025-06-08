Xbox Games Showcase Overview - Xbox Handhelds, Black Ops 7, Final Fantasy, Persona 4 Revival, More - Article

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 (and Grounded 2) Direct earlier today.

The showcase and Direct came in at around two hours long. The Main Xbox Games Showcase came in around one hour and 10 minutes long, while the The Outer Worlds 2(and Grounded 2) Direct was around 45 minutes long.

Some of the highlights included the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds - the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, The Outer Worlds 2, Grounded 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Persona 4 Revival, Clockwork Revolution, Ninja Gaiden 4, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 (and Grounded 2) Direct below:

