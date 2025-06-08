Creature-Catching Open-World RPG Aniimo Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Mobile - News

Publisher Kingsglory and developer Pawprint Studio have announced free-to-play, creature-catching open-world action RPG, Aniimo, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Xbox App, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2026.

"Like every other player, the Aniimo team has always believed that one day, there will be a game that exists that makes all our dreams come true," said Pawprint Studio executive producer Jovi Zhang. "Instead of waiting any longer, we created it ourselves. Every day we are discovering more about the Aniimo’s personalities, their interactions, their stories and their environment. The world of Aniimo is now ready for you to explore with us, and we can’t wait to see you there!"

Aniimo is a free-to-play, creature-catching open-world action RPG.

Players of Aniimo will enjoy a groundbreaking game where players collect and merge with magical creatures called Aniimo (through the unique “Twining” mechanic) to explore uncharted landscapes, solve ancient mysteries, and master dynamic gameplay in a journey of discovery.

Features:

Discovery of the Aniimo, beautifully rendered magical creatures which players can seek, capture, battle, upgrade, develop, research and evolve as they progress through the game.

The interactive and expansive open world of Idyll inhabited by the Aniimo, providing multiple options for Aniimo to grow and evolve, and the perfect stage for them to shine.

The merging of players and their Aniimo, known as Twining, whereby players will unlock more abilities, different perspectives, and new and unique ways to play.

