Fighting Game Invincible VS Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Quarter Up have announced three-versus-three tag fighting game, Invincible VS, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC. It will launch in 2026.

"I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: this is the most excited I’ve been about anything involving Invincible," said Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman. "Invincible VS is crazy fun, fast, ferocious and dripping with the same over-the-top brutality that you’ll see in the comic book pages and on the show. It is a natural evolution of the franchise and it is everything that fans have been demanding for over a decade! This is without a doubt, probably the best superhero fighting game in the universe!"

Invincible VS executive producer Mike Willette added, "As huge fans of the franchise, it was an honor to work with Robert, as well as the comic book and TV series teams, to create the most authentic Invincible experience for players. In Invincible VS, every move, every line of dialogue, every broken limb and bloodied mouth carries real cost and consequence—all building toward the bone-deep satisfaction of victory. No tag fighting game has ever delivered this level of intensity and violence. This game is a love letter to the fighting game community, created by a team of passionate, experienced fans of the genre."

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero three-versus-three tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood.

Invincible VS features a variety of game modes including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

This is the debut title from the newly formed Quarter Up—the first in-house studio at Skybound—led by former members of the core Killer Instinct (2013) development team.

