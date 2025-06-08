There Are No Ghosts at the Grand Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Friday Sundae has announced narrative-driven musical adventure game, There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When Chris David unexpectedly inherits a dilapidated English hotel, he has exactly 30 days and 30 nights to restore the crumbling edifice before it…or something else… claims him.

Nothing is as it seems in the hotel—lurking beneath the veneer of paper and paint he applies by day, something horrible shivers and slithers in the night. Don’t believe them when they tell you that there are no ghosts at the Grand.

Decorator by Day, Ghost Hunter by Night

While the daylight lasts, restore the hotel’s faded grandeur by wielding friendly, talking power tools—a sand blaster, paint sprayer, furniture cannon, and daisy-chain gun. When night falls, those same tools transform into weapons against the supernatural. Unleash the vacuum on vengeful spirits, expose invisible assailants with the paint sprayer, or subdue slithering spooks with a well-aimed bookcase to the face using the furniture cannon.

Restore the Hotel and the Surrounding Village

Restoring the hotel by day demands sharp aim and some occasional lateral thinking. You’ll shoot paint and paper on the walls, blow out broken windows, and smash old furniture. At other times, you’ll need to slow down to consider light environmental puzzles, using the hotel’s dark past to unravel cryptic clues.

An Eerie, Intriguing, Supernatural Mystery

At the heart of the game lies a rich, supernatural mystery—one that winds through the Grand Hotel’s storied history, its former owners, and the player’s own buried past. The hotel and its surrounding village hold more than meets the eye, with every townsfolk guarding secrets of their own. Yet beneath the surface, even Chris harbors truths yet to be revealed…even to himself.

A Ghost Story in Song

There are No Ghosts at the Grand is many things, including a musical. Each mysterious character you meet or choose to help has their own story and song waiting to be uncovered. From spooky ska to wartime jazz to skater punk, each song is uniquely theirs and sometimes surprisingly so. Duet with them to reveal their deeper truths.

A Village Worth Exploring

The faded English seaside village is full of activities. Explore the streets on your scooter, play mini-golf, comb the beach with a metal detector, or snap photos on the old pier. Take the fishing boat out to explore hidden coves and dredge up sunken treasures. Just be sure to be home by nightfall, because around here, things change when the sun goes down.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles