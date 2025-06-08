By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Persona 4 Revival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Persona 4 Revival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 573 Views

ATLUS has announced a remake of Persona 4 GoldenPersona 4 Revival, for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

10 Comments
Leynos (1 hour ago)

Nice! My fave Persona!

Bandorr (2 hours ago)

Weird it got announced for Playstation. I mean clearly it would have been like the others. But still they usually do the 3 day "Delayed" notification.

G2ThaUNiT Bandorr (2 hours ago)

Xbox hasn't done that since the Developer Direct in January. I'm guessing you didn't watch the showcase though if this threw you off lol

Bandorr G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

I didn't. I only watched this one for the P4 reveal. Well the 10 seconds of it.

Interesting they made a change. I wish everyone made that change. 100% support it.

G2ThaUNiT Bandorr (1 hour ago)

P4 was announced about three quarters into the showcase, but yeah, every single game that is planned for a multiplat release, they showed the logos. Absolutely. I'm tired of having to scour the internet after a platform showcase to see if it's available somewhere else lol

NoLimitVito Bandorr (1 hour ago)

The whole show was multiplatform games announcement , there was probably 1 game that didn't have a PS5 logo on the whole show. whats the point of hiding the PS5 logo on 3rd party game when they don't even hide it for their own first party game that its coming to PS5 anyway....

G2ThaUNiT NoLimitVito (1 hour ago)

There were about 5 games that didn't have the PS5 logo and a couple that didn't show any platforms at all

haxxiy (21 minutes ago)

A bit sad but curious about the all-new VAs. Looks like it's still ways off.

Wman1996 (1 hour ago)

We really got tons of spin-offs, ports, and now 2 remakes before Persona 6 has even been announced. This is probably an early 2026 title. Persona 6 probably isn't coming out until Spring 2027 or later.

IcaroRibeiro (1 hour ago)

My least favorite modern Persona is still an awesome game! I'll be buying it at launch

Now where's Persona 6 Atlus?

