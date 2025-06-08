Persona 4 Revival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

ATLUS has announced a remake of Persona 4 Golden, Persona 4 Revival, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

