Persona 4 Revival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 573 Views
ATLUS has announced a remake of Persona 4 Golden, Persona 4 Revival, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC.
View the announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Weird it got announced for Playstation. I mean clearly it would have been like the others. But still they usually do the 3 day "Delayed" notification.
The whole show was multiplatform games announcement , there was probably 1 game that didn't have a PS5 logo on the whole show. whats the point of hiding the PS5 logo on 3rd party game when they don't even hide it for their own first party game that its coming to PS5 anyway....
There were about 5 games that didn't have the PS5 logo and a couple that didn't show any platforms at all
We really got tons of spin-offs, ports, and now 2 remakes before Persona 6 has even been announced. This is probably an early 2026 title. Persona 6 probably isn't coming out until Spring 2027 or later.
My least favorite modern Persona is still an awesome game! I'll be buying it at launch
Now where's Persona 6 Atlus?