Gears of War: Reloaded Multiplayer Beta Kicks Off June 13 - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers The Coalition, Sumo Digital, and Disbelief have announced Gears of War: Reloaded will be getting a multiplayer beta on June 13 to 15 and June 20 to 22.

To participate in the multiplayer beta you can either pre-order the digital version of the game, be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass member, or own a digital copy of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the beta below:

Multiplayer Beta Weekend 1 runs June 13-15 and features a social multiplayer experience in the classic Team Deathmatch mode across three maps including the fan-favorite Gridlock, as well as Raven Down and Gold Rush.

Friday, June 13 from 7pm UTC (12pm PST) to Sunday, June 15 at 7pm UTC (12pm PST)

Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 runs June 20-22 and adds the competitive King of the Hill mode on the map Canals being added to the mix, along with the maps Courtyard and War Machine for use in Team Deathmatch.

Friday, June 20 from 7pm UTC (12pm PST) to Sunday, June 22 at 7pm UTC (12pm PST)

Gears of War: Reloaded will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 26 for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles