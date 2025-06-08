Beast of Reincarnation Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Fictions and developer Game Freak have announced action-adventure game, Beast of Reincarnation, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity’s last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion.

Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom.

Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat.

What awaits at journey’s end?

