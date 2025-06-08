The Outer Worlds 2 Launches October 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 29.

The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much newness!

As a daring and most likely good-looking Earth Directorate agent, you must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity. Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions—your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust.

