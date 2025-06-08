Xbox to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in 2026 With 'Fable, Next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day' and Classic Franchise - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO during the Xbox Games Showcase teased Xbox will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Xbox in 2026 with a number of new releases in classic Xbox IPs.

Spencer stated the reboot of Fable, the next entry in the Forza series (likely Forza Horizon 6) Gears of War: E-Day, and the return of a classic game that has been with Xbox since day one will release next year.

The last game Spencer teased might be the rumored Halo: Combat Evolved remake.

"I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day and the return of a classic that's been with us from the beginning," said Spencer.

It was previously announced Fable would come out in 2026 and Gears of War: E-Day was announced last year, however, we didn't know when it could come out. This is the first mention of a new Forza game.

2026 is also the 20th anniversary of the Gears of War franchise.

